Arkphire rebrands as Presidio Business gears up for further international growth with recruitment drive now underway Trade

In association with Presidio

Arkphire, the Irish headquartered IT procurement and services company has announced growth plans for the business as it re-brands to ‘Presidio’. The business which was acquired last year by Presidio, a global digital services and solutions provider, will now operate as a fully integrated part of Presidio’s $3.1 billion business.

The rebrand is a key milestone in the transition and ambition of Presidio to combine the capabilities of both organisations to create a global IT solutions business with the ability to serve customers in all key markets. The Dublin-based business is now set to become Presidio’s strategic hub for international expansion outside of the US, with particular emphasis also on growth in Europe and Asia Pacific.

advertisement





To further their international expansion plans, the Dublin based Presidio business has today announced a recruitment drive to expand its current workforce of 317 by over 10%. The jobs expansion will see more than 30 new positions created across all lines of business including its Apple practice, CyberSecurity, Cloud, Digital Workspace, Networks, Managed Services and global IT Procurement.

The new roles cover a range of positions including sales, IT procurement/supply chain management, logistics, specialist technical roles for cyber security, cloud service architects for Azure and AWS, project managers and team leads. Presidio also has a number of graduate positions at its Dublin office for Level One service desk support executives and will also hire a Technical Recruiter to directly manage and support the recruitment of specialist IT roles for the business.

Commenting on these latest developments, Bob Cagnazzi, chief executive officer of Presidio, said: “Today’s announcement is a positive step for Presidio, our people, customers and partners as our substantial presence in Dublin, London and Singapore provides a strategic hub and platform for Presidio as we grow our business internationally. It marks a significant step in the integration process of our acquisition of Arkphire last year, allowing us to provide an even more compelling offering across the full spectrum of IT services and solutions, including digital infrastructure, cloud and cybersecurity.”

Arkphire’s UK and Singapore based offices are also set for further expansion under the new Presidio brand. Paschal Naylor, co-founder of Arkphire said: “The UK office is launching a new Cloud Services consultancy hub with our operations in Singapore enjoying exponential year-on-year growth and about to open a new office to accommodate an expanding local team in the areas of sales, marketing, procurement, warehousing, logistics and operations.”

Presidio partners and is accredited with an extensive network of IT vendors including Apple, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Citrix, Checkpoint, Dell Technologies, IBM, Jamf, Rubrik, Microsoft and Palo Alto. The business is deepening its partnership with Apple with the development of a dedicated Apple Practice which is enjoying growing demand from customers as part of their digital business transformation plans in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, Presidio is recognised as the only global scale Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller offering a full Apple Device as a Service (DaaS) solution, covering procurement, deployment and support for Apple devices across the entire customer IT estate.

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?