Adaire Fox-Martin named head of Google Ireland Dubliner takes up role following successful term with SAP Trade

Google has announced the appointment of Dublin-native Adaire Fox-Martin as the new head of Google in Ireland. Adaire succeeds Nick Leeder in the role following a two-year tenure.

Fox-Martin joined Google in July 2021 as EMEA cloud president with responsibility for leading the company’s cloud sales organisation for the region. She will continue in her role as EMEA cloud president in addition to her new role.

“I joined Google in 2021 to lead the EMEA cloud team. In the short time I have been a part of Google Ireland I have seen the breadth and depth of talent and value across the Irish operations,” said Fox-Martin. “I look forward to leading Google Ireland into this next phase of our almost two decades here.

advertisement





“One thing I have seen already in my short time at Google Ireland is the opportunity digital can unlock for Irish businesses. I am inspired by the potential for a positive impact on the communities we live in and serve.”

Fox-Martin began her career as a secondary school teacher in England. Following a career pivot that led her to her first role in technology as a training consultant, Adaire has amassed over two decades of experience in technology leadership.

Prior to joining Google, she serves as executive board member and president of global sales, services, and customer engagement at SAP. Based in Germany, she was responsible for leading and growing the teams responsible for SAP’s global business.

In 2020, Fox-Martin was named in Fortune Magazine’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women International List for the fourth year running.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?