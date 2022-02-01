Donegal company develops digital solutions for early education Mosiac apps to manage children’s educational ‘portfolios’ Life

Mosaic Digital Solutions for Early Education is revolutionising the way childhood services manage children’s educational ‘portfolios’ through mobile applications.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Avril McMonagle, the company has launched two products – Mosaic Educator and Mosaic Family apps.

The Educator app was designed to transform the way children’s individual ‘portfolios’ are collated. All early childhood services must compile these portfolios on a child’s learning and make them accessible to parents for legal and quality assurance reasons.

“The Mosaic Educator App is specifically designed to dovetail with quality standards in early education and offer a cloud based, electronic storybook of each child when they join an early childhood service,” said McMonagle. “Parents have access on their children’s progression, with regular updates including photographs, videos, learning stories and reports through the Mosaic Family app.”

Mosaic developed the apps to offer a green, secure, alternative to huge paper files, that could be communicated directly to parents in real time.

“The pandemic really exposed outdated ways of working as less efficient and inflexible when change was required,” said McMonagle. “This has escalated the need for sustainable, digital solutions for record keeping and communication in early education, and our apps have stepped in to fill that gap.”

Based in Co. Donegal, the company has formed a relationship with the Inishowen Innovation Digital hub, which is expected to be completed later this year, as well as the Awaken Hub, a not for profit supporting women founders across the island of Ireland.

“We feel that Ireland has been an excellent testing ground for the product,” added McMonagle. “The next step is to bring Mosaic to countries with a larger demographic and a municipal education system to accelerate and grow our sales going forward.”

TechCentral Reporters