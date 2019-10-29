Apple warns HomePod users of potentially fatal iOS 13.2 flaw

When Apple released the iOS 13.2 update to HomePod alongside the new AirPods Pro

Monday, people likely rushed to install it. However, just hours after its release, Apple pulled the update and is now warning that HomePods running it are in danger of becoming pretty paperweights.

In an updated support document, Apple is urging HomePod owners with the newest iOS 13.2 update not to reset their device or attempt to remove it from the Home app. That means if you have the update on your HomePod and things aren’t working as they should, you shouldn’t try to troubleshoot until a new update rolls out.

Apple says that both trying to reset your HomePod or removing it from the Home app could render the device unusable with no easy fix. If that has already happened to your speaker, you should contact Apple Support. It’s unclear whether you’ll need to physically take the HomePod in for service.

Apple will likely repost the HomePod update shortly with a fix for the resetting issue. We hope it’s sooner than later, because iOS 13.2 brings several features that we’ve been waiting a long time to get, including:

The ability for HomePod to recognise the voices of different family members to provide a personalized experience

Handoff music, podcasts or phone calls from another iOS device

Add music to HomeKit scenes

Play relaxing music with Ambient Sounds

Set sleep timers to fall asleep to music or Ambient Sounds

IDG News Service