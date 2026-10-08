Revolut compensates customers who have to apply for new identity documents after data breach

The CEO of Revolut Western Europe, Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier, has announced that the company will reimburse all costs incurred by customers to replace their identity documents after a data breach.

This decision follows the fact that the London-based neobank was duped and handed over the personal data of several hundred users to cybercriminals.

The data breach occurred when the company sent sensitive data to an e-mail account that appeared to belong to an Italian government agency, although the address had in fact been hijacked by hackers.





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In a recent conversation with BFM TV, Cossa-Dumurgier confirmed that Revolut had not paid any ransom and that the company had not been approached with such demands either.

Cossa-Dumurgier did not, however, clarify whether any such requests have already been submitted, nor what the total expected cost for the bank will be.

The incident has led to criticism from the Italian government. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told lawmakers that the data request had come from the police e-mail network in Reggio Calabria, but that it involved an account that had never been used before.

According to him, Revolut did not sufficiently verify whether the request actually came from the Italian government.

In defence of the company, Cossa-Dumurgier stated that Revolut’s internal security had remained intact. She suggested that the vulnerability lay in the infrastructure of the government agency, describing such bodies as sometimes the most vulnerable link in the security chain.

Business AM