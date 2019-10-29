Galway doubles public Wi-Fi capacity

Magnet Networks adds 35 access points to city centre infratructure

Galway has been confirmed as Ireland’s largest Wi-Fi connected city, with the doubling in size of its hugely popular free public scheme.

A new extension to Galway Free Wi-Fi, which officially opens this week, sees it expand from 13 to 35 access points.

The high-speed service provided by Magnet Networks now provides service to the City Centre, East Village, Latin Quarter, West End and Wood Quay.

More than 150,000 people have already used the service, with usage trebling in the past year and is expected to increase by a further 100% with the launch of the expanded network.

The initiative between broadband provider Magnet Networks and the Galway business community has seen free connectivity installed throughout the city centre, with the support of Galway City Council.

The public-private partnership – which was the first of its kind in Ireland – is operated in conjunction with the Galway City Business Association and has created a city-wide free Wi-Fi network.

Local businesses have allowed Magnet Networks to install access points on their premises, providing seamless connectivity within the city centre.

“This service is amazing and allows Galway to extend a welcome handshake to thousands of commuters, consumers and tourists every day,” said Cormac McGuckian, chair of the Galway City Business Association.

“We have never been so connected to our visitors as we are now, with global eyes on Galway after Lonely Planet listed us as the fourth best city in the World to visit.

“Galway Free Wi-Fi allows us to guide users around events, attractions and businesses, as well as encouraging people to stay longer within the served areas.

“It also gives us vital GDPR-compliant information which will help us analyse footfall and traffic issues for the benefit of all.”

Magnet Networks now supply free Wi-Fi to nine towns throughout Ireland, and provide world-class Wi-Fi to events such as the NFL games at Wembley Stadium as well as powering the X Factor in London’s SSE Arena.

TechCentral Reporters