Gteic@An Spidéal: New digital and innovation hub opens in Galway

Hub part of a network of high-speed broadband facilities in rural Gaeltacht areas Print Print Trade

A new digital and innovation hub, gteic@AnSpidéal, has officially opened in Galway. It is part of a network of high-speed broadband facilities that Udaras na Gaeltachta is developing in rural Gaeltacht areas.

This is the first project to be completed under the Irish government’s €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. The fund was established as part of Project Ireland 2040.

The hub was part of the first round of funding, which saw more than €86 million go towards projects nationwide. Údarás na Gaeltachta recieved €550,000 to complete the project. This is part of the €3.5 million that the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund will be contributing to the project by the end of the year.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring said that the fund; “seeks to support strategic, large-scale projects which have the potential to drive economic and social progress in rural Ireland.”

“Gteic@An Spidéal will help create employment opportunities and will provide a vibrant, modern, high-speed broadband facility for start-up and established enterprises. The hub will support employment in the local area both directly and indirectly and will have a particular emphasis on the creative and digital media sectors.”

Údarás na Gaeltachta chief executive, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, said: “Údarás na Gaeltachta are delighted to have developed this modern, innovative and attractive landmark hub in our gteic network with the significant assistance of RRDF funding.

“Gteic@An Spidéal is part of a growing and vibrant network of high speed broadband facilities we are developing in rural Gaeltacht areas which will stimulate job creation, assist remote working, encourage and enable the return of Diaspóra na Gaeltachta, facilitate concept development and new business and will also develop a community of hubs where the unique Gaeltacht culture drives creativity and innovation.”

TechCentral Reporters