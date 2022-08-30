Activ8 opens Carrickmacross headquarters, promises 200 jobs SSE Airtricity partnership powers company's growth Trade

Activ8 Solar Energies, the largest supplier of solar PV units in Ireland and exclusive solar partner to SSE Airtricity has officially opened the new state-of-the-art headquarters in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan

The companies also announcing the creation of up to 200 jobs in administrative and back-office positions, along with jobs in the areas of design, technical, engineering, plumbing and roofing.

Activ8 and SSE Airtricity delivered more than 3,000 domestic solar installations so far this year and has plans to deliver up to 50,000 installations over the next 10 years. More than 100,000 solar panels have been installed by Activ8 across Ireland, generating 36.5 million kWh of green energy. This is the equivalent carbon offset of 11.5 million litres of diesel, the energy needed to charge more than 3 billion smartphones for a year, or the equivalent carbon sequestered by 30,500 acres of forest in one year.

Ciaran Marron, CEO, Activ8 Solar Energies, said: “Since our establishment in 2007, we have been helping Irish homeowners and businesses reduce their carbon footprint and save on their energy bills with solar panels… We want to continue delivering the high-quality service we are proud of. To achieve this, we are excited to announce the creation of 200 jobs over the next two years. This will increase our capacity across several departments including engineers, electricians, plumbers and roofers, along with several office and management roles to be filled.

“Today’s official opening of our new headquarters is a key milestone for the company, and it would not have been possible if not for the dedication and hard work from the fantastic staff we have in Activ8 and I can’t thank them enough. We are very excited for the future of Activ8 Solar Energies and we look forward to growing further through our successful partnership with SSE Airtricity.”

Nikki Flanders, managing director, SSE Energy Customer Solutions, said: “SSE Airtricity began working with Activ8 Solar Energies in 2018 and the partnership has grown from strength-to-strength ever since, as both organisations are committed to being pioneers in green energy. The drive for innovation and commitment to sustainability demonstrated through Activ8’s new headquarters is aligned to the sustainable values that continue to drive SSE Airtricity’s business and increasingly, our customers, too.”

TechCentral Reporters