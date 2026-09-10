DNA IT Solutions appoints Michael Rooney as chief technology officer

Managed IT and security services provider DNA IT Solutions has appointed Michael Rooney as chief technology officer.

Rooney will set the company’s technology vision and direction, drawing on a career-long instinct for spotting where technology is heading before the market catches on.

He will also play a significant role in shaping DNA IT’s scaling and acquisition strategy, leading elements of the company’s mergers and acquisitions activity as it looks to grow. Alongside this, he will keep the service portfolio under constant review, testing it against the changing needs of enterprise and SME clients rather than treating it as fixed.





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Michael joins DNA IT with 25 years’ experience in the technology industry. A native of Wicklow, he spent nine years at FutureRange, appointed as managing director by FutureRange founder Tom Haugh and served most recently as CTO.

During his time there, he built a reputation for identifying new technologies well before they became mainstream, backing the ones with genuine staying power and steering the business towards them early.

Commenting on the appointment, Declan Hussey, CEO of DNA IT Solutions, said: “We’re delighted to have someone of Michael’s calibre join the team. Given our ambitious plans for the future, his technical and commercial acumen, and input at management level will be critical to our growth trajectory.”

Before FutureRange, Michael held a senior consultant role at Enterprise Solutions, sitting on the management team for three years. Earlier still, he worked as senior cloud consultant at Hibernia Evros’ Digital Planet.

“What attracted me to DNA was the culture, and its similarity to my own values around service excellence, which I’ve tried to instil in businesses throughout my career,” said Rooney.

TechCentral Reporters