IT pros believe balance of investment shifting away from Dublin Interim TechBeat results show regions becoming more attractive for workers Insights

IT professionals believe the infrastructure is in place to make setting up outside Dublin a viable prospect. Furthermore it is believed that Dublin may be under pressure to attract companies in future.

The interim results of the latest TechBeat survey on the future of work in association with Sidero showed that 35% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that there are sufficient digital skills in regional towns to enable tech companies to relocate and invest there. This compares with 29% of respondents who said they either disagreed or strongly disagreed.

A full 50% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed with the belief that more companies would locate offices outside Dublin post-Covid.

“It’s a positive development that the nexus of activity in the tech sector is expanding beyond Dublin,” said Niall Kitson, editor, TechCentral.ie. “Better broadband and the rise of remote working hubs and co-working spaces have shown there is plenty of life beyond the office. Hybrid working is more than a temporary solution, it’s a basic requirement. This is great news for companies looking to establish in Ireland but are put off by high commercial rents. The office is becoming more of a mental than a physical space.”

