US sports analytics company opens European base in Dublin

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has chosen Ireland as location for expansion into Europe. The US football analytics company provides game and player insights to NFL and NCAA teams. It will diversify its core products to service the US and European soccer market with its first club-focused product slated to launch next month.

The development of a suite of soccer products will is expected to create 21 remote full time and 175 seasonal analyst roles in Ireland over the next three years.

Founded in the UK in 2009, PFF analyses player performance, ranks/grades players and assesses overall team performance. These insights can be accessed by customers through though a subscription-based platform. In 2011, PFF began providing customised customized data monitoring services for three NFL teams.

PFF now supplies data for all 32 NFL teams, more than 100 NCAA football teams and seven CFL teams. Other notable customers include NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Fox Sports and EA Sports.

“Ireland will play a key role in PFF’s expansion into the beautiful game,” said Nate Gerstle, GM Soccer Operations at PFF. “Its strategic location, the availability of skilled labour, and rich history of achievements in science and technology are among the many reasons why our management team chose Ireland. To say nothing of the fact that the environment is simply welcoming; Ireland is encouraging PFF’s success, and our team wants to return that success in-kind.”

Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland said: “PFF’s decision to have a European presence in Ireland, is welcome news. A household name in the US, PFF is a significant addition to Ireland’s emerging sports tech cluster. I’d like to wish the team every success with this expansion.”

TechCentral Reporters