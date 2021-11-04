A focus on condition-based monitoring

It is widely accepted that reactive maintenance in any industrial setting is an antiquated practice fraught with inefficiencies. So while many industrial operatives strive to move to a more predictive maintenance model, we look at the role of condition-based monitoring (CBM) in an effective maintenance strategy, and focus on some of the latest solutions.

What is CBM?

Firstly, it’s important to understand the practice and benefits of CBM. CBM is a form of predictive maintenance that employs the use of sensors to monitor elements that can affect the performance and/or lifespan of a particular piece of equipment or machinery. While one of the main considerations was once vibration, there are others including sound, lubrication, temperature, air pressure and voltage – all of which have become much easier to monitor as Industry 4.0 has paved the way for more plentiful and accessible options.

By monitoring these factors and recording data, better operational decisions can be made, and more importantly, potential problems identified early – avoiding unnecessary cost and downtime. Measuring the status of an asset means failures can be predicted much more accurately, and maintenance need only be carried out when needed. Negating preventative maintenance, where repairs may be carried out based on a routine or set intervals, rather than necessity, can create significant efficiencies. With predictive maintenance, operations are not disrupted, worker safety is increased and costs are lower.

The importance of data analysis

While employing sensors for condition monitoring provides the data needed to inform maintenance procedures, it is the collection and analysis of this data that is important. Detection of deteriorating condition in equipment, data collection and storage to a cloud-based system, and subsequent analysis of the data – using machine learning or Artificial Intelligence (AI) – is becoming very accessible. The Amazon Monitron, for instance, is an end-to-end condition monitoring system that can automatically detect deteriorating condition in industrial rotating equipment. It uses sensors to capture vibration and temperature data, and includes a gateway to securely transfer data to the AWS Cloud, which is a service that analyses the data for change in condition using machine learning. A companion mobile app to set up the devices and track the condition of equipment is available, so tracking can be executed in minutes, with no development work or specialised training required. Improvement to system accuracy is continuous, as the solution learns from technician feedback entered into the app.

Lubrication is a key component in machinery health

Correct lubrication in equipment and machinery is an essential factor in keeping the moving parts operating smoothly and preventing friction that can damage to these parts. Oil condition monitoring provides an excellent indicator of machinery health and is a key maintenance consideration, as poor or inadequate lubrication is thought to be the primary cause of around 70% of industrial equipment failures, with lubrication issues accounting for 63% of bearing failures. The RS PRO box oil test kit and analysis service allows users to have samples of lubrication oil professionally analysed from the convenience of their site – reducing downtime. The service operates in accordance with the universal ASTM and ISO standards, and can identify issues such as adverse mechanical wear, oil health, moisture ingress and lubricant contamination.

Prioritising air pressure for energy conservation in pneumatic equipment

Small, continuous leaks of air, gas or vacuum in processes that run 24/7 can soon add up to a significant energy cost, so investing in world-class leak detection solution can soon pay for itself and reap significant savings quickly. Spotting and fixing pneumatic air leaks early can prevent bigger issues occurring, as well as avoiding downtime.

The Fluke ii900 Ultrasonic Leak Detector is a handheld device that allows maintenance teams to quickly and accurately locate leaks in compressed air systems, even in noisy environments. The 7” LCD touchscreen overlays a SoundMap on a visual image for quick leak location identification, while a user-friendly, intuitive interface allows the isolation of sound frequency of the leak, filtering out loud background noise. This means leak inspections can be carried out across an entire plant even during peak operations. The benefits of using such devices include more efficient operations through reduced leak detection times and improved production line reliability, as well as lower operational costs. Furthermore, images can be saved and exported for reporting purposes.

So in a world where lean manufacturing has never been more important, can you afford to underestimate the importance of CBM in your predictive maintenance strategy?