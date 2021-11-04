Global healthcare leaders look to Ireland to co-develop solutions

New York healthcare provider Northwell Health announces new strategic agreement with Enterprise Ireland

Senior leaders from the global healthcare industry are be participating in Enterprise Ireland’s Med in Ireland conference – Ireland’s largest medical technologies event. Attracting over 500 attendees under the theme ‘Medtech’s Big Moment’, the event focussed on some of the major industry shifts, including the move to preventative care, the role of digitalisation in the shift to healthcare outside of hospital settings, and the development of new distribution and inventory management models to address supply chain weaknesses.

At the event, US healthcare provider Northwell Health announced a new strategic agreement with Enterprise Ireland. Northwell Health is one of the largest healthcare providers on the east coast, comprising of 23 hospitals, 77,000 employees and more than 16,000 affiliated physicians, providing healthcare to over two million people. The new strategic relationship builds on an earlier agreement with Enterprise Ireland which saw Northwell Health engage with Irish medtech companies and provide access to clinicians and key decision-makers across their extensive healthcare network, develop and commercialise new medical technologies, and collaborate in joint ventures.

Addressing the conference, Stephen Creaner, Enterprise Ireland executive director, said: “The challenges that healthcare globally faces, now more than ever, needs innovation and integration. Ireland has proven to be a reliable partner for innovation and across the world Irish medtech companies are partnering with global manufacturing companies and healthcare providers to deliver the next ground-breaking innovative products and services to improve patient experiences and outcomes. Enterprise Ireland puts a strong focus on driving this innovation agenda in the medtech industry and facilitating successful partnerships between indigenous Irish companies and influential global healthcare systems and medtech manufacturers.”

“Through our agreement with Enterprise Ireland, we are able to pursue relationships with innovative companies whose technologies bring benefits to our patients while improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our care delivery,” said Elaine Brennan, executive director of Global Strategic Partnerships at Northwell Health. “With these collaborations we hope to commercialize medical technologies to benefit patients around the globe. The strategic alliance with Enterprise Ireland is one of many overseas relationships in which Northwell is engaging as it takes a global view to identifying the most innovative solutions and partnerships.”

TechCentral Reporters