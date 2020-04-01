Zoho waives application fees for small businesses

Part of its commitment to helping businesses weather global crisis Print Print Trade

Zoho has launched a small business emergency subscription assistance programme, Zoho ESAP, to lighten the financial burden put upon its small-business customers during this period.

Through ESAP, 20,000 of Zoho’s small business customers will be able to use their existing Zoho applications free of charge for up to three months.

The SaaS cloud-based software provider said it owes its existence to its small business customers. It stated that the health of small businesses is essential to the viability of the broader economy.

As part of its committed to helping businesses, Zoho recently unveiled the no-cost availability of virtual collaboration platform Zoho Remotely.

The platform provides the contextual workplace conducive to maintaining productivity in distributed workforce. Zoho Remotely will be offered for free until July, at which point the situation will be reassessed and extended if Coronavirus is still impacting businesses.

“With Covid-19 disrupting people’s lives, it’s absolutely critical that small businesses are given full support to continue operating despite the chaos,” said Sridhar Iyengar, MD of Zoho Europe. “With huge pressure on revenues, cashflows, and millions of workers worried about the future of their jobs, being able to log-on and remain productive is essential.

“This emergency programme package will provide relief for many small business customers and those struggling to stay afloat. We are proud to offer this support at such a crucial time and hope to play a key role in supporting businesses and their communities.”

For more information, visit www.zoho.com/ESAP.

TechCentral Reporters