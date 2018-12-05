Wrike plans significant Dublin office expansion

Project management software announces 50 jobs to be created over two years

Project management software developer Wrike has announced plans to grow its Dublin office by 50 employees over the next three years.

“We have had incredible success since opening the first Dublin office and it gives me great pride to say that EMEA is the company’s fastest growing region,” said vice president of sales and general manager of EMEA Patricia DuChene.

“There is still tremendous opportunity here, in terms of talent and market share, and we are just getting started in EMEA. Managing digital work and increasing productivity while maintaining work-life balance are top priorities in this region and the Wrike platform makes it possible to have it all through seamless collaboration, automation, and a suite of work management features.”

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wrike has 18,000 customers – including Google and Tiffany & Company – and nearly 2 million users across 130 countries.

TechCentral Reporters