Uleska to double workforce

Cyber security company marks succesful 2018 with jobs announcement

Belfast-based software security company Uleska has secured £500,000 in investment and sales, which will enable it to double its headcount over the coming year.

Uleska was founded in February 2016 to address a gap in the automation of software security for internet and cloud systems. It is competing in the application security market, which is expected to grow to $9 billion USD per year by 2022 according to industry experts Gartner.

Traditionally, companies building or running software struggle to perform adequate security testing, leaving holes in their systems that hackers can break into. This is partially due to the 3.5 million unfilled jobs in cyber security around the world resulting in a skill shortage.

Uleska’s products address this by automating the running of these security checks, matching them against the systems being tested, and immediately converting technical security issues into the monetary value that a breach would cost a company.

Gary Robinson, founder and CEO of Uleska, said: “A fundamental flaw in most security software is the need for manual processes. The industry average to security test code is around six months and a further two months to translate the technical issues into business risks. Uleska’s software reduces the need for skilled personnel to organise and run testing, facilitating effective automation of security testing and prioritising the risk of those issues within hours.”

TechCentral Reporters