IT.ie to create 50 new jobs at new Dublin HQ

IT.ie has announces an investment of €3.5 million in the creation of 50 new jobs over the next three years. The announcement coincides with the opening of the MSP’s new head office in Dublin’s Airport Logistics Park.

The expansion will see IT.ie grow organically from its current workforce of 60 people to 110 by year-end 2029, with new roles spanning technology, sales, marketing, finance and service delivery. The company is targeting turnover of €20 million million over the same timeframe, up from approximately €11 million currently.

The announcement follows IT.ie’s acquisition of Abacus Systems in 2025. The integration of the two businesses is now complete with the combined company operating under the unified IT.ie brand. The acquisition has added further expertise in highly regulated and compliance-focused sectors and forms part of IT.ie’s strategy to strengthen its cyber security and compliance offering.





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Eamon Gallagher, CEO and founder, IT.ie, said: “The opening of our new headquarters and the creation of 50 new jobs mark a significant milestone for IT.ie. We are entering a new phase of growth with a clear focus on cybersecurity, compliance, and AI-enabled services.

“As technology and AI become more powerful, we believe the most successful businesses will use them to enhance what people can do, rather than replace the human expertise and relationships that businesses depend on. For us, that means automating processes, not people – using the very best technology to empower our team and our customers.

“Our ambition is to be the most trusted technology partner for Irish organisations, helping them navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape, strengthen their cyber resilience, embrace innovation, and meet evolving regulatory requirements.”

John Grennan, director of AI strategy at IT.ie, said: “Artificial intelligence is driving business transformation at a level we haven’t seen in decades, but with it come increasingly sophisticated, scalable and convincing cyberattacks. As businesses accelerate their adoption of AI, security and compliance are a cornerstone of AI governance, not an afterthought.

“Many employees are already using AI tools at work whether their organisation has adopted or approved them, often without realising the risks this creates for sensitive data. This expansion allows us to further build out our capabilities and support businesses as they adopt AI safely and securely.”

TechCentral Reporters