Greenvolt Next begins construction on 12MW solar farm in Cork

Construction has begun on a 12MW solar farm at Barryscourt in Co Cork, with almost 20,000 solar panels planned for the site.

Renewable energy developer Voltclub has appointed Greenvolt Next to deliver the project under an engineering, procurement and construction contract.

Work began in mid-August, with completion expected by September 2027.





advertisement





Voltclub, which was founded in 2020, is developing a portfolio of renewable energy and energy storage projects spanning solar, wind, battery storage and flexible generation.

The Dublin-based company said its projects were being developed around the needs of large energy users and Ireland’s electricity system, including the challenges posed by grid constraints.

Greenvolt Next, part of the Greenvolt Group, will manage construction and delivery of the Barryscourt project. Voltclub designed the project requirements.

PTSB is providing project finance for the development.

John Carty, chief commercial officer of Greenvolt Next Ireland and the UK, said demand for large-scale EPC projects was continuing to grow.

“Ireland’s energy demands continue to grow at a considerable rate and at Greenvolt Next, we are delivering projects of scale that will enable businesses and providers to meet these energy needs,” Carty said.

Voltclub chief executive – James Goldsmith said the start of construction marked a milestone for the company as it sought to build a larger portfolio of renewable generation and energy storage assets.

“The project demonstrates our ability to take renewable energy developments from origination and consenting through financing and into construction,” Goldsmith said.

He added: “Our ambition is to build a substantial portfolio of renewable generation and energy storage assets designed around the needs of Ireland’s electricity system and its large energy users.”

Paddy Ryan, PTSB regional head of business banking for South and East, said investment in renewable generation and supporting infrastructure would be required as Ireland transitioned to a lower-carbon economy.

Greenvolt Next said it had helped customers reduce CO2 emissions by 30,000 tonnes in 2025, with a further 150,000 tonnes of reductions projected over the next three years.

The company has also delivered solar projects for customers including Sanofi and retailers Lidl, Aldi and Tesco.

Patryk Goron