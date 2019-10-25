Working smarter with PwC’s Wendy van Tol

Why happy employees and sound ethics are central to the future of business Print Print Radio

This week we conclude our coverage of the Learnovate conference with Wendy van Tol, business consulting leader in the Netherlands for PwC. She sits down with Niall Kitson to talk about the positive influence of wellness and soft skills on the way we work.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.