Huawei expands Dublin HQ

180 new jobs over the next 3 years

Huawei has opened a new headquarters in Dublin, that will see it employ a further 100 people over the next three years.

Currently employing some 180 staff between Dublin, Cork and Athlone facilities, the first phase of recruitment will see 30 positions filled within the next year.

“When Huawei first opened our office in Dublin,” said Guo Ping, rotating chairman, Huawei, “we had only four employees. Fifteen years later, we have 180 staff and over the next three years we will create 100 new jobs. The business in Ireland has significantly grown and as we have grown, so too has Ireland. We appreciate the trust and support of our customers and individual consumers along the journey

“Through challenging times, Ireland showed resilience and now is one of the most successful economies in Europe. Huawei admires the resiliency and determination of the Irish people because these values are at the core of our business too. Ireland has an open economy and a highly-skilled talent pool and today’s announcement of 100 jobs and the opening of a new Dublin office will drive our long-term investment and cooperation focus here,” said Guo.

“I very much welcome Huawei’s clear and ongoing commitment to Ireland and, of course, the creation of 100 new jobs,” said Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen TD at the opening. “Their expansion is a great endorsement of Ireland’s ability to provide an enterprise-friendly environment that allows companies such as Huawei to grow and prosper. I wish them every success in their wonderful, state-of-the art offices here in Dublin.”

The expanded headquarters is located in Mespil Court, and will occupy 1,672 sq m (18,000 sq ft), to include communications, administration, marketing, and Irish consumer business and related sales functions.

Huawei has been established in Ireland since 2004, providing intelligent connectivity with fibre and 5G technologies, as well as consumer devices. Its equipment is at the core of 4G networks for many Irish service providers.

TechCentral Reporters