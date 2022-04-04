Workday to construct new European headquarters at Grangegorman Plans to create 1,000 jobs across product development, engineering and data science, sales, services, and user experience Trade

Workday intends to create 1,000 new jobs over the next two years at its European headquarters in Dublin, increasing its Ireland-based workforce by approximately 60%. To support its future growth and deepen its local community partnerships, Workday announced plans to construct its new European headquarters at Grangegorman, Dublin 7.

As part of its growth in the region, Workday will be hiring in roles across product development, engineering and data science, sales, services, and user experience. Workday’s Dublin team has played a central role in the company’s global product development and innovation efforts since the company first opened its office in Ireland in 2008. Workday currently employs more than 1,700 people in Dublin, helping support the organisation’s more than 9,500 customers worldwide.

Workday’s new European headquarters situated at Grangegorman will be a highly sustainable 550,000 square foot campus across approximately four acres in a Strategic Development Zone, adjacent to Technological University Dublin. The company has agreed to purchase the site from the Health Service Executive (HSE). The Grangegorman Development Agency (GDA) is the state developer for the Grangegorman site.

As design planning for the new European headquarters begins, Workday will become the anchor tenant of the Dockline Building in Dublin 1, helping augment its existing headquarters at Kings Building. In addition to having excellent transport links and facilities, the 80,000 square foot Dockline Building has approximately 200 bicycle spaces and is BER A3 energy rated.

The investment is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

“Today’s announcement of 1,000 new jobs by Workday is a very significant endorsement of Ireland as a place to do business and in our reputation as a leading tech hub in Europe,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin. “It is a vote of confidence in the skills and talent of our workforce and in our continued attractiveness to leading global companies.”

Chano Fernandez, co-CEO, Workday said: “Our presence in Dublin, and the incredible talent we’ve been able to hire here, have been critical components of our innovation and customer service efforts – both core values at Workday. We see great opportunity ahead as we help some of the world’s largest organisations with their digital transformation efforts, including how they adapt to change, plan for the future, and support their employees in the changing world of work.”

“Our culture was built on great people because employees are our number one core value at Workday,” said Chris Byrne, senior vice president, Workday. “Our planned new Grangegorman headquarters will provide us with a contemporary and thoughtful workplace to deliver even greater employee experiences and drive customer initiatives. As importantly, we will be able to engage more deeply in our local educational and community programmes, including our STEM partnership with Technological University Dublin, which will help to upskill young people ranging from primary school age to third level education.”

“Workday’s investment in the planned Grangegorman campus and the addition of 1,000 new roles demonstrates the company’s long-term vision for its Irish based European HQ,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. “The economic impact of this investment through the capital spend and creation of high value employment is both a significant win for Ireland and a huge vote of confidence in Ireland’s technology ecosystem. It will also be a significant boost to the business environment and increased economic activity in this North City area of Dublin. I wish the company continued success and the ongoing support of IDA Ireland.”

