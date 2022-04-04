Empiric Logic partners with aCGT Vector on precision medicine therapies Start-up to apply its data analytics capabilities to help improve patient outcomes Trade

Empiric Logic has signed a partnership agreement to help point-of-care cellular therapy company aCGT Vector bring its precision medicine therapies to market faster and more efficiently.

The bioinformatics start-up will apply its secure machine learning data analytics capabilities to support aCGT Vector in helping improve patient outcomes in Ireland and further afield.

Based at the Mill Enterprise Hub in Co. Louth, aCGT Vector’s focus is on cellular therapy, including Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T (CAR-T) cell immunotherapy, which is rapidly evolving as a therapeutic procedural approach for the treatment of rare diseases, and, most critically, cancer.

Founded by Gareth O’Sullivan in 2018, Empiric Logic is headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin, and is an Enterprise Ireland high-potential start-up (HPSU). It has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) data analysis and bioinformatics orchestration platform that simplifies the exploration of human health, using genomics and other data.

“We’re delighted to be able to partner with aCGT Vector and participate in their journey to disrupt the CAR-T-cell therapeutic development space and help them to bring these proven life-saving precision medicines more efficiently and quickly to patients in Ireland and around the world,” said O’Sullivan.

“Partnerships such as this enable Empiric Logic to further improve our ability to address varied use cases for our technology while also helping blend genomics analysis with analysis of other clinical and phenotype data. Access to well curated and quality data sources is a key driver in allowing us to help companies such as aCGT Vector improve patient outcomes.”

CEO of aCGT Vector, Gary McAuslan, said: “When identifying partners to work with, aCGT Vector places a great emphasis on finding companies with an aligned vision and an eagerness to drive further innovation in precision medicine development.

“Empiric Logic has that vision and not only are they going to be able to help us with access to their software platform capability, they will also help us architect and further refine our data curation, collection, analysis and management process. This will enable us to make better use of the data we collect to support better patient care and outcomes in a secure and privacy preserving manner.”

