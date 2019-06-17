Wisetek enters expands into Middle East

Enviroserve deal is Cork company's first in the region

IT asset disposal, data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services firm Wisetek has struck a multi-year deal with Dubai-based recycling company Enviroserve.

The multi-year agreement makes the Cork company Enviroserve’s exclusive service partner for the Middle East Region.

Wisetek has previously expanded into the US where it is located in Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, Texas and California. The company also has a facility in Thailand, which is a platform to expand further into South-East Asian markets. In January of this year, Wisetek announced its opening in the UK with a facility in Reading.

Sean Sheehan, CEO, Wisetek (pictured), said: “Through this exclusive partnership [with Enviroserve] we are able to offer value recovery, secure data destruction and responsible recycling services of retired IT equipment across the entire region.”

Stuart Fleming, Enviroserve Group CEO, said: “This is a terrific and well-timed partnership. Wisetek is a respected name in the industry and bring a wealth of experience to the Enviroserve service offer.”

TechCentral Reporters