Windows 10: a guide to the updates

What IT needs to know about recent updates, now including KB4524147 (OS Build 18362.388), released 3 October 2019 Print Print Pro

The launch of a major Windows 10 update like the May 2019 Update is not the end of a process — it is really just the beginning. As soon as a big feature update is released, Microsoft quickly gets to work on improving it by fixing bugs, releasing security patches, and occasionally adding new features.

Here we have summarised what you need to know about the recent Windows 10 updates. First come updates to the currently shipping version of Windows 10 — version 1903, known as the May 2019 Update — with the most recent updates on top. (Note that the May 2019 Update is on a phased roll-out, so you may not have received it yet.) Below that are updates to version 1809, known as the October 2018 Update; version 1803, the April 2018 Update; version 1709, the Fall Creators Update; and finally updates to version 1703, the Creators Update.

Updates to the May 2019 Update (version 1903)

KB4524147 (OS Build 18362.388)

Release date: 3 October, 2019

This security update protects against the Internet Explorer scripting engine security vulnerability (CVE-2019-1367) and also fixes an issue with the print spooler service that has caused some print jobs to fail.

It does not replace the upcoming October 2019 monthly update, scheduled to be available on 8 October.

What IT needs to know: Because this is a security update, it should be applied relatively soon. Over the next few weeks, check for reports about problematic issues, and if all seems well, apply the update.

(Get more info about KB4524147)

KB4517211 (OS Build 18362.387)

Release date: September 26, 2019

This minor build fixes a wide variety of small bugs, including an issue that caused some devices to disconnect from a virtual private network (VPN) on cellular networks, and another that prevented older systems from upgrading to the latest operating systems because a display driver error.

There is one known issue in this build, in which the Input Method Editor (IME) may become unresponsive or may have high CPU usage.

(Get more info about KB4517211)

KB4522016 (OS Build 18362.357)

Release date: 23 September, 2019

This security update fixes a zero-day vulnerability in Internet Explorer, a Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability that could allow someone to introduce malicious code into a browser. For details, see Microsoft’s security vulnerability information.

There are two known issues in this update, one in which the audio for certain games is quieter or different than expected, and another in which the Input Method Editor (IME) may become unresponsive or may have high CPU usage.

What IT needs to know: Because of the severity of the vulnerability and the fact that criminals are already exploiting it, Microsoft recommends installing the patch right away.

(Get more info about KB4522016)

KB4515384 (OS Build 18362.356)

Release date: 10 September, 2019

This is primarily a security update. One set of security updates protects against a new subclass of speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities, known as Microarchitectural Data Sampling, for 32-bit (x86) versions of Windows. To take advantage of the fix, use the Registry settings described in these Windows client and Windows Server guidance articles.

In addition, there are security updates for Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Wireless Networking, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, and Windows Server. For more details, go to the September 2019 Security Update notes.

This build also ostensibly fixes a bug that causes high CPU usage from SearchUI.exe on devices that have disabled searching the web using Windows Desktop Search. However, Microsoft has confirmed that some users are experiencing similar problems with Search after installing the new build.

What IT needs to know: Because this is a security update, it should be applied relatively soon. Over the next few weeks, check for reports about problematic issues, and if all seems well, apply the update.

(Get more info about KB4515384)

KB4512941 (OS Build 18362.329)

Release date: 30 August, 2019

This update fixes a wide variety of minor bugs, including an issue that prevented Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) from running automated forensic data collection when using registry-based proxy configuration, and another that displayed a black screen when Remote Desktop was used to connect to a machine running Windows 10, version 1903.

There is one known issue in this build: On devices that have disabled web search via Windows Desktop Search, search may not return any results and may have high CPU usage.

(Get more info about KB4512941)

KB4512508 (OS Build 18362.295)

Release date: 13 August, 2019

This update fixes an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms.

In addition, there are security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Wireless Networking, Windows Cryptography, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, Windows Linux, Windows Kernel, Windows Server, Windows MSXML, Internet Explorer, and Microsoft Edge. For more details, go to the August 2019 Security Update notes.

There are two known issues in this build, including one in which Windows Sandbox may fail to start with “ERROR_FILE_NOT_FOUND (0x80070002)” on devices in which the operating system language is changed during the update process when installing Windows 10, version 1903, and another in which devices that start up using Preboot Execution Environment (PXE) images from Windows Deployment Services (WDS) or System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) may fail to start with the error “Status: 0xc0000001, Info: A required device isn’t connected or can’t be accessed” after installing this update on a WDS server.

What IT needs to know: Because this is a security update, it should be applied relatively soon. Over the next few weeks, check for reports about problematic issues, and if all seems well, apply the update.

(Get more info about KB4512508)

