Wiki Loves Earth photography competition returns Competition strives to raise awareness of the protected areas and species of Ireland

International nature photography competition Wiki Loves Earth is back and looking for images of Ireland’s natural heritage.

The focus on natural cultural heritage includes national parks, nature reserves and other protected landscapes across the entire island of Ireland, uploading photographs of these areas can win prizes.

Running from 1-30 June, the competition strives to raise awareness of the protected areas and species of Ireland by crowd sourcing a visual archive of all of these eligible natural sites, many with international importance.

Wikimedia Community Ireland are calling on photographers of all skill levels to explore the list of all the eligible sites from across the country and then upload their photos to Wikimedia Commons during June. The list includes lakes, rivers, bogs, fens, mountains, hills, and beaches along with the flora and fauna found there.

Entries will be judged by a panel of Irish judges, with the 10 winners being announced in August 2022 when the winning images will then be submitted to the international competition

For full details of the competition see www.wikimedia.ie

TechCentral Reporters