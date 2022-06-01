Siro upgrades Galway’s Gigabit network as part of €20m investment Galway is Siro’s first city to access connectivity ten times faster than standard connection Trade

Broadband network operator Siro has upgraded its broadband network to enable 10Gb/s fibre connectivity for enterprise businesses in Ireland, making Galway its first 10Gb city in the country as part of its wider €20 million investment in the city.

Siro is currently rolling out a 100% fibre broadband network across 154 towns and cities across Ireland, with services currently available to 430,000 premises and ultimately reaching 770,000 premises by 2026.

The upgrade announcement will see all Galway premises enabled for 10Gb/s, followed by the remainder of Siro’s network over the course of the summer. Services at this higher connectivity level will initially be limited to enterprise customers.

In Galway, Siro’s network is available to over 33,000 premises in the city stretching east to west from Oranmore to Barna and including key business parks such as Briarhill, Ballybane, Monivea Road, Terryland and Parkmore.

A 10Gb/s broadband connection is able to transfer 1GB of data in 0.8 seconds.

With works already completed in Galway, it is a significant development for the city and surrounding areas as it will help to attract further foreign direct investment, as well as empowering Irish enterprises in the region to compete on a global stage in today’s digital economy.

“Galway has long been a city which embraces technology, quickly leveraging innovation to drive economic growth and job creation,” said Siro CEO John Keaney. “This has positioned Galway to successfully attract significant foreign direct investment and for its start-up businesses to compete globally.

“Siro also has innovation in its DNA. As Ireland’s first 100% fibre network, operating as a broadband wholesaler driving greater competition and choice, moving up a gear to roll-out multi-gigabit speeds up to 10 Gigabit for enterprise, just makes sense.

“Higher speeds, increased bandwidth and much lower latency meets a growing business demand. More importantly, for us it’s about developing and deploying world-class connectivity infrastructure to support enterprise needs for years to come,” added Keaney.

“With speeds of up to 10Gb/s, Galway enterprise level companies can develop and use products and services of the future, today. Access to this level of bandwidth will also give Galway city a unique competitive advantage in a global marketplace.”

Founded in 2015, Siro is a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone and is building Ireland’s only 100% fibre broadband network. As a wholesale broadband operator, Siro partners with 19 retailers across Ireland to offer fast, reliable broadband to homes and businesses across the country.

