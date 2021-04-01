Welltel announces €4m partnership with Talkdesk

Welltel has signed a three-year deal with Talkdesk worth €4 million to sell, deploy and implement cloud contact centre solutions to Irish enterprises.

Furthermore, Welltel will invest €750,000 in training and marketing Talkdesk’s cloud customer experience technologies.

Talkdesk has more than 60 switch-on integrations such as speech enabled interactive voice response (IVR), custoemr relationship management, bots, call recording, workforce management applications and services.

Ross Murray, CEO of Welltel, said: “Ireland has been globally recognised as the world customer solutions capital and this presents a huge opportunity for Welltel to lead with cutting edge cloud technologies. We are already seeing a wave of automation, robotics, analytics and artificial intelligence emerging and with Talkdesk as a key platform, we can deliver many of these cutting-edge applications to our customers right now.

“The pandemic has only accelerated changes to the traditional retail channel and office environment. Businesses need to offer great customer experiences in an entirely new way. Talkdesk is the perfect solution to respond to a trend highlighted by the Irish Contact Centre Managers Association which forecast in June 2020 that 36% of contact centres will be investing in new models to facilitate hybrid home and office working.

Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, added: “Irish businesses have faced several challenges in the past year, and many have adapted to remote or more flexible working, so deploying a cloud-based contact centre will be essential to give them the ability to set themselves apart from their competition.”

Welltel supplies communications solutions to more than 3,000 SME and enterprise businesses nationwide.

TechCentral Reporters

