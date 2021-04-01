Aqua Comms DAC acquired by Digital 9 Infrastructure

Aqua Comms DAC, the Irish owner and operator of America Europe Connect-1, America Europe Connect-2 and CeltixConnect-1 subsea cables has been acquired by digital investment trust Digital 9 Infrastructure.

The previous shareholder investment is now replaced by a digital investment trust under investment manager, Triple Point Investment Management LLP. Aqua Comms will continue to operate as a privately owned company, though wholly owned by this publicly traded fund.

“The acquisition by Digital 9 will facilitate Aqua Comms in delivering on its vision of efficient infrastructure ownership and deployment to the widest possible market through its Carrier-Neutral approach,” said Aqua Comms’ CEO, Nigel Bayliff. “It will allow us to accelerate our expansion into new systems and new products in both the Atlantic and new geographies. With the majority of the Board unchanged, and with our management and operating teams remaining the same, we will continue to pursue our growth ambitions with the secure backing of a specialist investor.”

Thor Johnsen, head of digital infrastructure at Triple Point Investment Management, said: “We have collectively experienced the digital transformation in our society over the last few decades (and particularly in the last 12 months), and we believe we are at the dawn of a broader transformation. D9 is focused on global investment into the critical infrastructure driving this unstoppable force of change, and D9 is therefore delighted to complete its acquisition of Aqua Comms as the initial cornerstone investment for this new fund.”

Aqua Comms DAC will continue to build on its vision of efficient submarine infrastructure ownership with membership of the HAVFRUE consortium and development of CeltixConnect-2 and North Sea Connect, bridging the North Atlantic between North America and Northern Europe.

