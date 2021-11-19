Virgin Mobile announces its deals for ‘Red Friday’ 2021

Offering unlimited data, calls and texts for just €10 a month for a whole year

Virgin Mobile has unveiled its latest Red Friday deals for new and existing customers.

The mobile phone service provider is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) is now available for free upfront. As part of the deal, customers can also get a pair of JLab Epic Air Sport Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds worth €119 free of charge.

Virgin Mobile is also offering unlimited data, calls and texts for just €10 a month for a whole year as part of its Unlimited Mobile deal for new customers. The service will cost €10 a month for 12 months and €25 a month thereafter.

www.virginmedia.ie/mobile/