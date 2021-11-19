Lime get Simon Community moving with e-bike donation

Micromobility provider Lime has partnered with homelessness charity Dublin Simon Community to provide e-bikes for its staff members and volunteers.

Lime has initially donated 10 e-bikes, which will enable staff and volunteers to travel for free in a safe and sustainable way between the homelessness charity’s services. The bikes will also be used to transport food and supplies to those in need, helping Dublin Simon Community to prevent and address homelessness in the run up to Christmas.

The partnership is part of Lime’s “Lend Me a Lime” initiative, which supports local charities and good causes by providing access to Lime’s vehicles, time, and operational resources free of charge.

Following the legalisation of e-scooters in Ireland, Lime will also be able to give Dublin Simon Community staff and volunteers free access to its latest Gen4 e-scooters alongside its e-bike donation.

Lime has similar charity partnerships with the Felix Project in London, to tackle food waste and food poverty, and the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity in Manchester, to fight homelessness, with thousands raised so far.

Stephanie Nolan, Dublin Simon Community’s corporate partnerships manager said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Lime for this wonderful initiative. Our services are incredibly busy, especially at Christmas time. The donation of these e-bikes will support the transport of staff, volunteers and supplies between our services in a sustainable and efficient way, enabling our team to focus on making home a reality for our clients and residents.”

The charity partnership follows Lime’s recent investment of €10 million in its Irish operations ahead of the legalisation of e-scooters. The e-scooter provider recently raised $523 million in convertible debt and term loan financing, which will be used to invest in decarbonising efforts, refresh its bike and scooter fleet with the latest Gen4 models and scale into more markets.

