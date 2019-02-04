Video of Samsung foldable phone leaked

Clip still does not give much away about flexible display

Samsung’s foldable smartphone has been (sort of) shown off in a video leaked online over the past 24 hours.

The video gives us a glimpse of Samsung’s view of the future showing

far-off future innovations that may or may not ever arrive – as well as a

sneak peek at a future folding device.

The video was presented on the Slashleaks YouTube channel and reminds us a little bit of Apple’s product videos that were made so famous by their conceptual nature.

The hashtag of #DoWhatYouCant is seen in the video and appears to be the push for Samsung’s latest market campaign.

Foldable devices certainly seem to be the future, and while this particular video doesn’t give a whole lot away, we’re excited for what is to come from this year’s Mobile World Congress at the end of February.

IDG News Service