Untangling data chaos

In these challenging times accurate trustworthy data is the holy grail for businesses. Companies are overwhelmed with data chaos and want to make sense of their data and obtain some clarity. Talend have stepped up to that challenge, and as part of their Data Fabric winter release earlier this year they have introduced Talend Data Inventory, which delivers data cataloguing functionality in the cloud.

Talend Data Inventory accelerates data-to-value with automated and searchable dataset documentation, quality proofing, and promotion. It captures data silos across data sources, targets them, and then turns them into reusable, shareable data assets with a single point of governance and access.

With Data Inventory, datasets are augmented with an automatically calculated trust score that delivers an instant assessment of your data health and accuracy, based on data quality, data popularity and user-defined ratings. This means that not only does Data Inventory accelerate access to data but also allows you to assess its relevance and trustworthiness at first sight.

Another top trending topic in Data Intelligence at present is ‘predictive data analytics’ which uses current and past data to let you make predictions about the future.

Delivering accurate predictive analytics requires a complete data intelligence solution to manage, govern, store, and visualise big data and analytics. IMGS has worked on a data intelligence platform in conjunction with its partners Talend, Snowflake and Sisense, which provides a complete end to end solution from rapid ingestion to insight.

Both data inventory and predictive analytics will be the focus of the forthcoming Data Intelligence 2020 virtual event on Tuesday 22 September.

The event features a great line-up of speakers with a wealth of experience and knowledge, including Darren Brunt, pre-sales director Talend; Colm Moynihan, sales engineer, Snowflake; Julie Zuckerman, senior product marketing director, Sisense; and Ciaran Kirk, operations director IMGS.

