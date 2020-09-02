Jabra PanaCast: real-time intelligent video solution

In late-Summer 2019 Jabra, the leader in professional communications solutions, launched the Jabra PanaCast. It is engineered to be the world’s first smart panoramic-4K plug-and-play video solution, turning any area into a meeting room within a matter of seconds. This real-time immersive intelligent vision system offers a 180-degree panoramic view which ensures everyone in the room is seen, even while social distancing.

Jabra PanaCast provides unique value for huddle rooms and office spaces, delivering wall-to-wall video, audio and data, which is critical for modern video collaboration.

The launch followed the acquisition of Altia Systems, enriching Jabra’s portfolio, that has always focused on solutions that enhance productivity through improved concentration, conversation and collaboration. With Jabra PanaCast, Jabra brought together 150-year expertise in sound with industry-first video technology to deliver the most collaborative huddle room experience to date.

Jabra PanaCast is the world’s first intelligent panoramic video collaboration device with three 13 megapixel cameras, working together as one via core technology embedded in the built-in Jabra PanaCast Vision Processor. The multi-camera array solution offers a full 180-degree panoramic field of view, delivering a naturally immersive experience – a key element in building trust, driving higher engagement and ultimately achieving better business outcomes faster. The panoramic video gives everyone on the call equal participation, fostering healthy discussion and true collaboration – despite not being in the same room.

Wall-to-wall coverage

Jabra PanaCast’s leading-edge cameras and microphones, fourth-generation stitching technology and Intelligent Vision software work as one to ensure optimal performance. Now any room can be used for video conferencing, with wall-to-wall coverage in Panoramic-4K video. Jabra PanaCast enables companies to make use of their full meeting spaces, eliminating the approximately 40% room wastage seen with conventional camera solutions, while offering the added benefit of allowing staff to social distance while on video conferences.

Intelligent resource management

Jabra PanaCast’s built-in people detection technologies provides the possibility of system-wide business intelligence by capturing accurate usage and occupancy information. As AV and IT become more and more integrated, the need for accurate data and metrics increases. The Jabra PanaCast open API will enable developers and partners to query the system for real-time information, such as people count data.

The advanced AI utilises a convolutional neural network (CNN) to count the number of people in the field of view, up to 12m away and provide numeric data which organisations can use to inform decisions on calendar management, room utilisation and resource management or to automate facility assets’ power management, such as TV monitors, lights, video-conferencing equipment and more. The technology will be available through the Jabra PanaCast API built for the Windows operating system and can be used for large areas like classrooms, auditoriums and general gatherings. This is especially useful in current times to manage meeting room occupancy to ensure compliance with Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

Jabra has always valued the importance of sound and personal interaction in every product within our Jabra portfolio. The launch of Jabra PanaCast shows our commitment to enable businesses to achieve optimal collaboration and productivity through both sound and video technology. Jabra PanaCast brings remote and office workers closer together through the addition of high-quality plug-and-play video to huddle rooms and offices.

Bringing the huddle room to life

Jabra PanaCast is engineered to support conferencing needs in the ‘new normal’, elevating meeting room experiences no matter what shape they take. Jabra’s leading conference Speak speakerphone series can be integrated with PanaCast to further optimise the UC experience, enabling users to hold meetings wherever they may be, without having to compromise on clear audio quality. Jabra Speak series unique technology boasts an omni-directional microphone and HD Voice – providing 360-degree coverage and picking up sounds from any angle.

The camera provides unique value for meeting spaces, ticking all the boxes critical for modern video collaboration. It easily mounts on a digital display or on a wall with available mounting accessories. The USB-based hub allows connection to any compatible device for instant set-up and mobile meeting capability.

The solution is compatible with popular cloud-based services, including Skype, Zoom, Cisco WebEx, Slack, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, Unify Circuit, BlueJeans and is certified for Microsoft Teams. PanaCast is also compatible with Clevertouch collaboration screens and the Intouch video conferencing platform, so people can plug-and-play with their existing collaboration services in seconds, by simply plugging the device into the computer USB port.

With PanaCast, Jabra wants to continue challenging the market, with a product that offers the best in audio, video and data. The first responses have been promising, with users reporting a four-time growth in video-based meetings and a nearly 20% reduction in meeting duration. As people slowly re-enter the office, the flexibility and unique functionality the PanaCast gives users will truly come into play and will continue to prove to be a must for any business who takes conferencing and collaboration seriously.

Key features and specifications:

Simple plug-and-play operation with no software required, via a single USB cable

180-degree panoramic view seamlessly integrates video from three cameras with real-time dynamic stitching embedded in the onboard Jabra PanaCast Vision Processor

Naturally inclusive and immersive experience gives everyone equal participation

Crystal clear sound that picks up every voice in the room with Jabra Speak series

0% wasted space with industry-first multi-camera array system

Intelligent Vision (AI) products sense, anticipate and adjust automatically so people can focus on their meeting and discussion

Industry-first Intelligent Zoom autonomously and continuously optimises the field of view to include everyone in the conversation

Jabra PanaCast Vivid 2.0 automatically adjusts the video properties to optimise the video experience under varying light conditions

The upcoming open and standards-based API provides data for companies and ecosystem partners to build value-added services that can help optimise workflows, automate room/calendar management, enable green energy initiatives like automatically turning off unused equipment (smart building capabilities enablement) and more

Jabra PanaCast is currently on a price promotion and is €695 until 30 September 2020.

For more information, please go to www.jabra.co.uk/panacast