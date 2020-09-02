New coronavirus screening platform for businesses launches

Eppione has launched a confidential Covid-19 symptom reporting tool for businesses

Irish start-up Eppione has launched a confidential Covid-19 symptom reporting tool for businesses.

Screenin.me was designed to help organisations manage Covid-19 in line with new HSE contact-tracing and return to work regulations.

Eppione has stated that the platform should help curb time and money wasted on the additional work-related to return to work protocols and allow employees to respond to daily symptom reporting questions in confidence. Screenin.me was designed to work alongside the physical measures and policies that businesses are putting in place to facilitate a safe return to work.

With ‘return to work forms’ now becoming standard practice, businesses are set to experience a flood of new documentation as this return to work commences. Storing and sorting documentation costs both time and money for employers. Screenin.me was created to help businesses automate this process and assess their employees well-being while adhering to the HSE’s regulations.

It also offers a confidential daily symptom reporting service for workers to complete before they leave for work each day. Employees who may be afraid to report positive test results or symptoms to management directly can use Screenin.me to answer employer-defined questions based on simple symptom or status self-reporting. The answers are then securely stored on an interface where only nominated members of staff can access real-time information on an employee’s pass/fail status and not the specific responses. Information is securely stored for nominated members of staff meaning contact tracing can be achieved more efficiently in the event of an outbreak.

The screening platform, which has already been launched in the UK, US and Australia, was designed by Dublin native David Kindlon along with his business partners Neil Fallon and Ernest LeGrand,

“The facilitation of confidential daily screening tools helps to create a safer work environment and gives employees and employers additional peace of mind while operating during a pandemic,” said David Kindlon, co-founder and CEO of Screenin.me. “When creating Screenin.me we were very conscious of the stigma associated with Covid-19 and, therefore, employees being able to report test results and symptoms in confidence was a key priority for us.

“In addition to developing a Covid-19 return to work platform, we are also introducing a new, sophisticated reporting feature for Screening.me, which will give businesses the ability to quickly access and report on data in line with HSE approved protocols should a case arise or should they be required to produce that information.”

TechCentral Reporters