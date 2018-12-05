GlobalDots selects Interxion for data centre services

Value added reseller chooses carrier-neutral facility Print Print Trade

Cloud performance and security value-added reseller GlobalDots has selected Interxion’s Dublin base to house its data.

In looking for a new location, Ireland’s position on the axis between the American and European continents made it an obvious choice for GlobalDots. Interxion’s Dublin campus was the preferred colocation provider for a number of reasons, in particular Interxion’s full suite of connectivity options allows GlobalDots to support its end customers.

“For us Interxion was the clear choice, the customer service we received throughout the process and the capability of their offering was what we were looking for in a data centre provider,” said Speaking about the decision, Nir Fatael, GlobalDots’ strategic solution & services director. “As we continue to grow, Interxion’s flexibility and capacity to help us scale quickly is what we need.”

Tanya Duncan, managing director of Interxion Ireland (pictured), said: “We were delighted to be selected as GlobalDots’ data centre provider in Ireland. The flexibility, connectivity and security we offer our customers allows for seamless expansion as their businesses continue to grow. GlobalDots and its customer Playtika are an exciting new client for Interxion and we look forward to continuing our ongoing relationship.”

TechCentral Reporters