UCC highlighted as Ireland’s leading university for industry collaboration

University recognised for 25% increase in research funding over past year

University College Cork (UCC) is Ireland’s leading university for industry collaboration, as highlighted in today’s national Knowledge Transfer Ireland report.

The Knowledge Transfer Ireland Annual Review assesses the engagement of Irish universities across Ireland with industry, and UCC is Ireland’s leading university for research income, both overall and in terms of research funding from industry partners.

Over a number of years UCC developed a strategy to diversify its non-state income and enable world class research in Cork. UCC and Cork is now home to a number globally leading research centres and institutes focused on diverse fields including gut health, maternal and child health, data analytics, photonics, sustainability and renewable energy.

“Right here in Cork we are testing the next generation of renewable energy devices, we are improving understanding of the connection between our gut and our brain, we are furthering care for mothers and babies, and researching at the very front of the Second Quantum Revolution,” said Prof Anita Maguire, vice president for research & innovation.

“Cork is home to a spectacular research community and we work together with the research funders, SFI, EI, IRC, HRB, European Commission and others, to grow this community and ensure they can develop their research ideas to their full potential.”

UCC received €105 million in research income in 2019, which is a 25% increase over a five-year period.

“Hand in hand with our industry engagement activities are our entrepreneurship and innovation programmes,” said Rich Ferrie, director of UCC Innovation.

“Since the outset of the Technology Transfer Strengthening Initiative in 2007, UCC has created 35 spin-out companies which now employ over 370 people.”

“Never before have we seen just how much our society needs world class research to surmount the challenges we face during the current pandemic. Investment and engagement in research is critical if Ireland is to overcome these challenges,” said Professor Maguire.

TechCentral Reporters