Google wants to move production of Pixel devices completely out of China from 2027

Google wants to move production of its Pixel devices completely out of China from next year, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. Google is said to have informed its suppliers that production of Pixel smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds must take place outside China from 2027 onwards.

Google has expanded its production capacity in Vietnam and India in recent years, but a large part of Pixel production still takes place in China. Vietnam appears set to play an important role in the further shift. The company is said to have built up sufficient experience there in smartphone production to have other Pixel devices manufactured in the country as well.

Earlier this year it was already reported that Google would develop and produce the Pixel 11 in Vietnam. To do so, the company had to invest in testing equipment and production machinery, among other things, and set up and refine the production process from the ground up. The success of this is said to have given Google the confidence to move production of other devices to Vietnam as well.





advertisement





According to one source, it is relatively easy for Google to pull production out of China. Pixel smartphones are not officially sold in China and Google’s market share there is limited. In addition, the company can make use of the existing smartphone supply chain that Samsung has built up in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Google expects the number of shipped Pixel smartphones to increase by 8-10% this year compared with 2025. Last year, around 12 million Pixel devices were shipped, according to the reports. With its smartphones, Google also wants to introduce more users to Gemini’s AI features.

To offset the rising costs of memory chips, Google is said to be combining memory orders for smartphones with orders for its cloud activities.

Emerce