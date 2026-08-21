Vine is back under a new name

Video service Vine appears to have returned as Divine, the platform where users can create and share videos that last just six seconds and then loop endlessly.

The new app also includes more than 2.5 million original Vine videos. To further distinguish itself from other platforms, Divine bans AI-generated content.

Founder Evan Henshaw-Plath, a former Twitter employee, told the BBC that he wanted to create the app because he believes social media needs “a reset”.





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“I want it to be able to compete with other apps, because I think we’ve gone in the wrong direction,” he said in an interview a few weeks before the public launch.

At its peak, Vine had more than 200 million monthly active users. The platform also helped launch the careers of some of the biggest internet stars.

Jake Paul and Lele Pons are two examples of people who became famous through the platform, before Twitter shut Vine down in 2017.

Divine is financially backed by Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter. Dorsey held a senior role at the social media company when Twitter acquired Vine in 2012.

The app is built on a decentralised system called Nostr. As a result, Divine is not run by a single company, like TikTok or Instagram.

In principle, this allows users to take their account and content with them to other services that use the same system. They are therefore not tied to a single platform.

A similar approach is used by X rivals Bluesky and Mastodon.

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