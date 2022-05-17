Tyndall, ICHEC further collaboration with new appointment Dr Venkatesh Kannan has been appointed academic associate at both Tyndall and the ICHEC Trade

Dr Venkatesh Kannan has been appointed academic associate at Tyndall National Institute and the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) to foster closer collaboration and drive mutually beneficial opportunities for the two organisations.

Hosted at UCC, Tyndall National Institute is a leading European research centre in integrated ICT hardware and systems. The ICHEC, hosted at NUI Galway, has a mandate from the state to develop and offer computing and data management platforms and services to drive and support research and innovation in academia, enterprise, and public sector organisations.

Dr Kannan is centre technical manager at ICHEC, with responsibility for defining and implementing the technological vision, strategy, and roadmap of the centre’s R&D activities. As an academic associate at Tyndall, he will be responsible for pursuing synergies for both organisations through project development, collaborative research and targeting national and European funding opportunities and programmes.

A closer partnership between ICHEC and the Tyndall National Institute will drive the following areas through national and EU activities:

Computational and AI modelling and simulation for material sciences, nanomanufacturing, design and engineering of devices and smart sensors, by bringing ICHEC’s HPC and AI modelling capabilities on supercomputing and edge computing platforms to Tyndall’s research and engineering of deep-tech devices and systems

Development of end-to-end quantum technologies and skills (hardware, software, algorithms, and applications), specifically for quantum computing and quantum communication towards quantum internet, by bridging Tyndall’s focus on quantum technologies engineering and development from hardware to software together with ICHEC’s focus on developing quantum computing and quantum internet platforms, software, applications, and services that are tightly integrated with HPC systems

Deep-tech devices, system, and application software for IoT and Digital Twin solutions, by combining Tyndall’s R&D in smart deep-tech devices for IoT systems and ICHEC’s focus on software-enabled technologies for seamless and efficient data and compute workflow management on edge-to-cluster/cloud systems

Prof William Scanlon, CEO, Tyndall said: “A warm welcome to Dr Venkatesh Kannan. His appointment builds on a long-standing collaboration between ICHEC and Tyndall in applications of HPC in physical models and materials discovery. We look forward to deepening and broadening our working together. Our growing partnership will unlock opportunities to address a whole new set of grand challenges bridging deep-tech and digital technologies including the quantum internet and artificial intelligence for better health and environment and for greener energy and resources.”

“We congratulate Dr Kannan whole-heartedly on this well-deserved recognition,” said Prof J-C Desplat, director, ICHEC. “We look forward to bridging the deep-tech R&D at Tyndall with the high-performance data and compute R&D at ICHEC to build smart scalable digital technology platforms and solutions targeting key domains, particularly environmental/climate security, renewable energy systems, precision health and emerging next-gen digital technologies for the benefit of all.”

TechCentral Reporters