Bolt begins pilot e-bike service in Sligo Launch is part of a wider push for Bolt to deploy 16,000 e-bikes across Europe

Bolt, the largest micro-mobility operator in Europe, will launch its first Irish electric bike service in Sligo next month.

Bolt is a leading European mobility champion operating a range of services including e-bikes, e-scooters, ride-hailing, and car clubs for over 100m people across 170 cities. The company currently operates ride-hailing taxi services in Dublin and Cork and is seeking to bring electric bikes and in time, electric scooters to cities and towns across Ireland.

The launch in Sligo comes as part of a wider push for Bolt to deploy 16,000 e-bikes across Europe in 2022, following a recent fundraiser.

The pilot will kick off in the coming weeks and will trial a range of parking options to both provide flexibility and ease of use for cyclists and ensure the scheme is mindful of pedestrians and other road users. This includes an investment by Bolt in lasting bike parking infrastructure for Sligo.

Representatives discussed the 100-bike pilot scheme for the town at the ‘Let’s Play Sligo’ event to mark National Bike Week.

“Sligo is an ideal town in which to launch Bolt’s e-bikes in Ireland; with the growing university, recently increased investment in cycling infrastructure and real public support for making sustainable choices. We’re excited to support a forward-thinking council determined to provide alternatives to private car use,” said head of public policy for Ireland at Bolt, Aisling Dunne.

“We know from Bolt research that only 1 in 10 Irish car owners currently see themselves being able to give up their private vehicle. According to Sligo’s Vision 2030 survey, cycling constituted only 1% of transport for those attending education or work and only 2% in Sligo Town. We need to do more to help people make that change for the many short and accessible journeys made every day. Alternative options like electric bikes and shared micromobility services such as electric scooters are a crucial part of forming an ecosystem, which will change habits, improve air quality, and translate into less congestion.”

The Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council Councillor, Paul Taylor, said: “This is an excellent initiative which will enable us to promote the many benefits of sustainable travel to the people of Co. Sligo, and I would like to commend the project team for bringing it to fruition.”

TechCentral Reporters