EU consumer authorities investigate gaming companies over in-game purchases

The Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and consumer authorities across Europe have launched an investigation into the consumer practices of nine online gaming companies.

The action, being carried out through the European Commission’s Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network, is examining how games handle in-game purchases and virtual currencies, including the transparency of costs and the fairness of terms and conditions.

The companies involved include the makers of Candy Crush Saga, Minecraft, Clash of Clans, Valorant and For Honor.





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The investigation follows talks between the CPC Network and representatives of the global videogames industry last year over transparency and fairness in the use of in-game currencies.

Those talks failed to produce what the consumer authorities considered satisfactory solutions, prompting a wider market check that identified games requiring further action.

The companies now under investigation are Crytek, InnoGames, King.com Operations, Mojang, Plarium Europe, PLR Worldwide Sales, Riot Games, Supercell and Ubisoft EMEA.

The games identified by the authorities are Hunt: Showdown 1896, Forge of Empires, Candy Crush Saga, Minecraft, Mech Arena, Gardenscapes, Valorant, Clash of Clans and For Honor.

The investigation will examine whether consumers can understand the real-world cost of virtual currencies and purchases, as well as whether currency systems obscure the price of items.

The authorities are also examining practices that could put pressure on consumers to buy virtual currency, the information provided before purchases and whether terms and conditions are fair and clearly presented.

The action will also look at consumers’ right to cancel contracts within 14 days, including in relation to unused virtual currency.

Protections for children and other vulnerable consumers are another area of focus.

Separately, the CPC Network is engaging with Activision Blizzard UK, part of Microsoft, over Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty.

That action covers the sale of virtual currencies, the collection of personal data, potentially addictive game design, parental controls, direct marketing to children, pre-contractual information and the blocking of gaming accounts.

CCPC commission member Geoffrey Gray said millions of people across Europe play videogames, including children.

“Consumers should be able to enjoy these games without being misled about costs, pressured into making purchases, or left unclear about their rights,” Gray said.

He said the investigation would focus on ensuring consumers receive clear information, are treated fairly and are protected when spending money in games.

The CCPC works with consumer authorities across EU member states through the CPC framework to address potential widespread breaches of EU consumer law and examine traders’ commercial practices.

Patryk Goron