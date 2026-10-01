€40m innovation fund opens for new wave of disruptive technology projects

The Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund has applications invited from consortia developing technologies with commercial potential.

The €40 million fund is aimed at supporting the development and deployment of disruptive technologies through collaboration between industry and Ireland’s research base.

The government has approved €530 million for 131 projects through the first seven calls since the fund was established in 2018.





advertisement





Projects supported by the fund span areas including life sciences, medical devices, ICT, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and environmental technologies.

The fund is administered by Enterprise Ireland on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

Projects must include at least one SME and one other enterprise in a consortium of at least three project partners. All partners must be based in Ireland and must be clients of Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Údarás na Gaeltachta or an eligible research performing organisation.

Irish semi-state organisations and public bodies can now participate as non-funded partners, provided projects still include at least three other eligible partners.

The fund is focused on industrial research and experimental development projects that can be commercialised over a three-to-seven-year period.

The minimum funding request is €1.5 million for projects lasting up to three years. SME partners must provide matched funding, while large companies must provide 60% of project funding.

“The Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund is focused on achieving real impact through fostering academic-industry collaboration, developing our research talent and producing world-beating innovative solutions,” Lawless said.

Enterprise Ireland is also holding regional Disruptech events during October to provide information about the funding call and opportunities for potential applicants to connect with partners.

The call under closes on 3 February 2027.

Patryk Goron