Transforming to become an agile organisation

Digital transformation is high on many agendas, but many are unsure as to how to make it work. Is Flow Framework the answer? Print Print Pro

With the widespread focus on digital transformation, many organisations are feeling the pressure to do something.

“Knowing you need to change is one thing, knowing what that means for you and whether your organisation can actually adopt it, is a very different thing,” said Ger Perdisatt, director, Enterprise Commercial Group, Microsoft Ireland, speaking to TechPro.

A key element of digital transformation is that it is much more than a technology strategy, and means deep, cultural change throughout the organisation, if it is to succeed.

This requires not just buy-in from the highest levels, it also means extending methodologies and frameworks to all parts of the business to allow every employee to benefit from the change.

“These are some of the biggest challenges we are seeing with customers. That balance of the cultural transformation that you need, as well as the constant evolution of technology,” said Perdisatt.

“What we want to talk to them about is how to change their culture and their operating processes, because ultimately, we know the technology works, but actually, it is the organisation’s ability to assimilate that change that is a bigger determinant of whether any of these digital transformations work.”

One approach that has worked for many organisations to allow them to work at the largest of organisational scales and to support stringent regulatory requirements where needed, is the Flow Framework.

Flow addresses one of the critical elements of transformation, the need for agility in business, beyond the technological and through to areas such as development and innovation.

This framework introduces the concepts of value-based agility and provides the necessary tools to introduce and implement it throughout the organisation. Flow integrates upstream value analysis, continuous value improvement and downstream value delivery and feedback. Flow’s value-based agility is the necessary ingredient to make agile transformation a reality.

The Irish Computer Society is providing a one-day workshop introducing the fundamentals of Flow, aimed at anyone in leadership positions, project managers, product managers, business analysts, as well as those in software development.

Attendees will learn the major components of the Flow end-to-end framework and explore the new purpose of leaders when value replaces rules and reporting lines. They will explore the relationship between value-based agility and new work methods, while learning the principles and tools of a more visual and accountable work environment. There will also be exploration of tools for true customer-centricity in the agile enterprise and discover ecosystem possibilities (internally and externally), and how to design value into the Flow of work.

“In this Agile space, certain concepts and values are just inherently in us, then someone comes along and articulates them in crystal clear unambiguous language, and the words just explode off the page,” said Christopher Hurney, organisational agility consultant, and previous attendee of the course.

The course takes place on 19 September, at the ICS Building in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Cost is €765 for members and €850 for non-members and comes with a 1-year free membership. Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Points are also available.

Further information is available on ics.ie, but places are limited.

TechCentral Reporters