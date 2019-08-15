Ireland’s domain .ie grows 40% in five years

Demand for .ie brand drives 75% increase in number of .ie domains offered for private sale Print Print Life

Ireland’s domain, .ie, grew by 39.7% in the last five years, according to IE Domain Registry’s (IEDR) biannual domain report. IEDR manages and administers Ireland’s internet domains.

Individuals registering a domain rose by 26% in the first half of the year. Still, the vast majority (80%) are registered by businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs.

There was a 5.9% decrease in new registrations year-on-year, which, according to the company is due to the ‘post-liberalisation’ cool-down trend. In March, IEDR removed the need for ‘claim to name’ registry, making it easier and faster for people to register a domain. This resulted in a surge in registrations, which have since returned to normal levels.

Web sites are taking security more seriously; 39% of sites has SSL certificates in the first half of 2019. This is a 58% year-on-year increase.

British-registered .ie domains comprise 42% of domains registered internationally. There was an 19% surge in registrations between 2019, and 2017. This suggest a ‘Brexit effect’ is at play, as companies move to secure online assets in Ireland.

David Curtin, chief executive of IEDR, said: “Positive increases in domain resales indicate a growing global recognition of the intrinsic value of the .ie brand.” This certainly corresponds with the 75% increase in the number of .ie domains offered for private sale, year-on-year.

The report also revealed the top five most visited .ie domains: Google.ie, Donedeal.ie, Daft.ie, Independent.ie and RTE.ie.

TechCentral Reporters