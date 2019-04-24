Tekenable to double operation in Dublin
Having recently seen significant growth from securing contracts and Brexit projects, Tekenable has announced plans to create 25 new jobs for its Dublin office – doubling its overall headcount. The new jobs will be in software development; business change consultancy; sales & marketing; support and finance.
Tekenable offers custom software solutions, digital transformation, mobile application development and IT consulting.
The company provided a Brexit solution to move animals from Ireland to Britain and a platform to address questions on the cross-boarder logistics for hard goods, using a conservational interface and AI to respond to customer queries.
Founded by Nick Connors and Peter Rose in 2002, Tekenable expects to generate turnover of €4 million this financial year.
Connors, managing director of Tekenable, said: “Tekenable is an ambitious company, focused on continually investing in innovation, our people and our products”
Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in the UAE, the company claims a strong market presence in financial services, agribusiness and retail, health and government.
Rose added: “Reliance on legacy systems is one of the biggest hurdles in the digital transformation journey.
“Our strength in dealing with legacy systems and folding them into a more modern digital architecture makes them less intimidating to deal with and helps to deliver real present and future value for our clients.”
