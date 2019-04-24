Tekenable to double operation in Dublin

New jobs will be in software development, business change and more

Having recently seen significant growth from securing contracts and Brexit projects, Tekenable has announced plans to create 25 new jobs for its Dublin office – doubling its overall headcount. The new jobs will be in software development; business change consultancy; sales & marketing; support and finance.

Tekenable offers custom software solutions, digital transformation, mobile application development and IT consulting.

The company provided a Brexit solution to move animals from Ireland to Britain and a platform to address questions on the cross-boarder logistics for hard goods, using a conservational interface and AI to respond to customer queries.

Founded by Nick Connors and Peter Rose in 2002, Tekenable expects to generate turnover of €4 million this financial year.

Connors, managing director of Tekenable, said: “Tekenable is an ambitious company, focused on continually investing in innovation, our people and our products”

Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in the UAE, the company claims a strong market presence in financial services, agribusiness and retail, health and government.

Rose added: “Reliance on legacy systems is one of the biggest hurdles in the digital transformation journey.

“Our strength in dealing with legacy systems and folding them into a more modern digital architecture makes them less intimidating to deal with and helps to deliver real present and future value for our clients.”

TechCentral Reporters