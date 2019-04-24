Expleo Ireland helps Concern digitally transform fundraising

Humanitarian agency digitisees, streamlines donor engagement Print Print Trade

Expleo has helped Concern to digitally transform its global fundraising activities. The technology partner has analysed and streamlined more than 200 of the charity’s fundraising processes, thus improving donation revenues and donor engagement.

Reaching 24 million people across the world requires donations, of which Concern receives thousands. It also requires an integrated digital platform, for enhancing and scaling fundraising activities, grant management and supporter engagement, which is where Expleo’s knowledge was invaluable.

Expleo has experience in managing, large and complex digital strategy projects. On this project, they provided digital consultancy services, a three-week discovery phase and conducted detailed analysis of Concerns fundraising activities.

Further, Expleo identified and mapped over 200 workflows, incoming calls, donor records and communication preferences, to improve efficiency, transparency and to streamline fundraising activities.

Now, each Concern office uses the roadmap provided by Expleo to boost fundraising effectiveness and help to identify where grant funding is needed most.

Melanie Byrne, director of business analysis, Expleo Ireland, said: “Concern is a wonderful Irish success story which provides vital aid and humanitarian services across the world. We were delighted to be chosen as their digital strategy partner, helping them to analyse their processes, embrace technological change and transform donor engagement and fundraising activities.”

Richard Dixon, director of public affairs, Concern Worldwide, said: “We have a commitment to being a digital-first charity. As part of this, we were making much-needed investments in our grant management and fundraising programmes.

Speaking on the success of the partnership, Dixon said, “We are increasingly using digital technology to support our programmes overseas. It is hugely important to our ability to donate online quickly in times of emergencies. We can also transfer money to people in need, which is helping us to empower communities. Expleo is an essential and highly valued partner on this digital journey.”

Employing 3,300 staff in 25 countries around the world and raising over 90 million annually, Concern is Ireland’s largest humanitarian aid agency.

TechCentral Reporters