Survey finds consumers receive more than five scam or phishing communications per month

Scammers cost adults in Ireland €760 million last year according to research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Ekco.

The poll of 1,000 adults in Ireland showed that 96% of people encountered a scam or phishing attempt last year and the average person received more than five scam or phishing communications per month, or 63 per year.

While many avoided being duped, 22% of adults made at least one payment last year, believing that it was legitimate communication, and 15% made two or more payments. This is despite the fact that 80% of adults are confident that they could identify a phishing text or e-mail.





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The average amount lost by those who made a payment was €890 over the course of the year. This equates to €760 million among the adult population and has left one-in-nine seeking financial help from a loved one after falling victim to cybercrime.

The most common scam identified by adults in Ireland is a customs charge payment request, with 48% saying they received one last year. This is followed by a request to verify payment details (37%) and a request to pay a toll charge (27%).

The research found that the proliferation of scams and phishing attempts has left 41% of adults feeling stressed about having to be vigilant about scams. Despite this, not everyone is sympathetic to people who fall victim, with 24% of adults saying are careless, rising to 31% among 18- to 24-year-olds.

Conor Scolard, director of cyber resilience, Ekco, said: “The reason so many of us are fielding scam attempts month in, month out, is because cybercriminals know they work. And, while most people believe they can spot a scam attempt a mile off, the reality is that they are getting more sophisticated to the point where many are falling victim to scams multiple times per year… Doubling down on cyber defences, while also educating consumers about clicking on links, or providing payment information and PINs over the phone, can make a significant difference.”

TechCentral Reporters