Garmin appears to be developing a smart ring

Garmin, best known for its navigation devices, now appears to be looking to enter the smart ring market after all.

A device called Cirqa Smart Ring has surfaced in an Indonesian certification database. The registration is in the name of Garmin Indonesia and is dated 12 August 2026.

That is striking because Garmin previously showed little interest in a smart ring. During an event in 2024, Garmin executives stated that, in their view, the wrist is a better place for health sensors. There is more room for sensors, LEDs and a larger battery, while according to Garmin the measurement quality can also be better.





advertisement





The new ring could become part of the Cirqa product family. In July 2026 Garmin had already released the Cirqa Smart Band: a screenless tracker that measures, among other things, sleep, recovery, stress and heart rate. The band costs $199.99 and, according to Garmin, has a battery life of up to 10 days.

A Cirqa smart ring would put Garmin in direct competition with brands such as Oura, Samsung and Ultrahuman. It is especially the combination of continuous health measurements and a discreet device that you can wear day and night that makes smart rings attractive.

Garmin has not yet officially announced the arrival of the ring. The certification is therefore a strong indication that the product is in development, but it does not yet say anything definitive about the launch date, price or specifications.

In short: Garmin appears to have abandoned its earlier reluctance towards smart rings. After the Cirqa Smart Band, a Cirqa Smart Ring could be the next step.

Emerce