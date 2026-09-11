AMD introduces the Threadripper Halo Station AI supercomputer

At the Internationale Funkausstellung in Berlin, AMD introduced the Threadripper Halo Station, a device it describes as a “personal supercomputer”, built for an AI-focused computing era. This high-end workstation, presented by senior vice president Jack Huynh (pictured), is designed to deliver data centre capabilities within the footprint of a desktop, in order to meet the rapidly growing global demand for artificial intelligence.

The hardware specifications are impressive, with a liquid-cooled system that accommodates 96 Threadripper Pro cores, two MI350P data-centre accelerators and a massive memory architecture consisting of up to 2TB of system RAM and 576GB of HBM3E. Huynh claims it is the world’s most powerful workstation, capable of handling AI models with more than a trillion parameters. During the launch, this power was illustrated when the machine generated a complete flight simulator and 3D environment based on a single simple prompt.

Although it is called a “personal” system, the Threadripper Halo Station is aimed at institutional and business buyers due to its expected price, which may exceed €100,000. The machine, scheduled for release early next year, gives organisations the opportunity to run agentic AI and large language models on their own hardware, reducing their reliance on expensive cloud services.





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The system competes directly with the Nvidia DGX Station. While Nvidia offers a smoother transition between local and cloud coding and is already on the market for around 100,000 euros, AMD has a significant lead in terms of memory bandwidth and capacity. The Halo Station in particular offers more than three times as much memory as its rival, enabling local execution of huge models with trillions of parameters.

Experts believe this move could profoundly change the local AI hardware market. As the financial burden of cloud subscriptions increases, more organisations will seek to host large models on their own infrastructure.

By using standardised components to deliver data centre-level power, AMD may fundamentally change the trajectory of personal computing and the accessibility of AI.

Emerce