Still sending client data to the cloud? Get ready for 2027 with Dell Pro and DCB Group

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Every time someone on your team asks an AI tool a question, that request usually leaves the device, gets
processed in a data centre, and comes back with an answer. If your business handles client data, it’s important
this is managed carefully.
Keep client data off the cloud
Selected laptops in Dell’s current Pro range run compatible AI workloads directly on the device instead of
sending them to the cloud, giving you more control over where your data sits while it’s being worked on. Which
laptops qualify comes down to the chip inside, not the badge on the box: Microsoft’s bar for genuine on-device
AI is a neural processor rated at 40 TOPS or higher, and plenty of “AI PCs” on the market fall short of it. Worth
checking the spec, not just the marketing, before you buy.
That said, not every business, or every role within a business, needs that level of on-device AI capability. Some
teams do heavy, local AI work day to day. Others need a solid everyday laptop and nothing more. This is
exactly where DCB Group can help: advising on the full scope of the Dell Pro range and matching each role to
the right configuration, rather than defaulting everyone to the same spec.
Plan now for 2027
Hardware lead times are the thing to plan around. Ordering, provisioning and rolling out a fleet refresh takes
weeks, sometimes longer depending on configuration and stock. Starting the conversation now, rather than
waiting until the new year, means your team could be on updated hardware from January rather than still
waiting on an order.
Get in touch – pricing and bundles available
DCB Group, a Dell Technologies partner, can talk you through where your fleet stands, which configurations
would genuinely deliver on-device AI for your team, and what a sensible 2027 refresh looks like. No formal
process, just a conversation.
The range covers both ends of that. The Dell Pro 16 suits everyday business use, with configurations available
now. The Dell Pro Precision 5 14, built for teams that need heavier on-device AI, is in high demand, so advance
ordering is recommended to secure your timeline. For desk-based roles, the Dell Pro Slim desktop is a
straightforward option. DCB Group can advise on lead times and bundle in monitors and keyboard and mouse
sets, with no fixed price list either.
Get in touch with DCB Group at https://www.dcbgroup.com/cms/dell-pro-2027-assessment