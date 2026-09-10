Still sending client data to the cloud? Get ready for 2027 with Dell Pro and DCB Group

Sponsored content

Every time someone on your team asks an AI tool a question, that request usually leaves the device, gets

processed in a data centre, and comes back with an answer. If your business handles client data, it’s important

this is managed carefully.

Keep client data off the cloud

Selected laptops in Dell’s current Pro range run compatible AI workloads directly on the device instead of

sending them to the cloud, giving you more control over where your data sits while it’s being worked on. Which

laptops qualify comes down to the chip inside, not the badge on the box: Microsoft’s bar for genuine on-device

AI is a neural processor rated at 40 TOPS or higher, and plenty of “AI PCs” on the market fall short of it. Worth

checking the spec, not just the marketing, before you buy.





advertisement





That said, not every business, or every role within a business, needs that level of on-device AI capability. Some

teams do heavy, local AI work day to day. Others need a solid everyday laptop and nothing more. This is

exactly where DCB Group can help: advising on the full scope of the Dell Pro range and matching each role to

the right configuration, rather than defaulting everyone to the same spec.

Plan now for 2027

Hardware lead times are the thing to plan around. Ordering, provisioning and rolling out a fleet refresh takes

weeks, sometimes longer depending on configuration and stock. Starting the conversation now, rather than

waiting until the new year, means your team could be on updated hardware from January rather than still

waiting on an order.

Get in touch – pricing and bundles available

DCB Group, a Dell Technologies partner, can talk you through where your fleet stands, which configurations

would genuinely deliver on-device AI for your team, and what a sensible 2027 refresh looks like. No formal

process, just a conversation.

The range covers both ends of that. The Dell Pro 16 suits everyday business use, with configurations available

now. The Dell Pro Precision 5 14, built for teams that need heavier on-device AI, is in high demand, so advance

ordering is recommended to secure your timeline. For desk-based roles, the Dell Pro Slim desktop is a

straightforward option. DCB Group can advise on lead times and bundle in monitors and keyboard and mouse

sets, with no fixed price list either.

Get in touch with DCB Group at https://www.dcbgroup.com/cms/dell-pro-2027-assessment